APC wins all Senate, 8 Reps Seats in Ondo 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the three Senatorial seats in Ondo state in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

The party won in Ondo South Senatorial District with 110,665 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 65,784 votes.

In Ondo Central Senatorial District, APC won with 103,871 votes while the PDP had 74,702 votes. In Ondo North Senatorial District, APC scored 115,933 votes against PDP which got 48,842 votes.

APC also clinched eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats in the state.

The results are below.

House of Representatives

1. Owo/Ose federal Constituency

APC – 34,550

PDP – 20,865

2. Akoko South East /South West federal constituency

APC – 25,872

PDP – 18,403

3. Akure North/Akure South federal constituency

APC – 45,030

PDP – 34,059

4. Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency

PDP – 24,263

APC – 20,064

5. Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency

APC – 26,306

PDP – 22,390

6. Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency

APC – 44, 638

PDP: 21,066

7. Akoko North East/North West federal constituency

APC – 51,532

PDP – 9,014

8. Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency

APC – 36, 147

PDP – 19,167

APGA – 6,592

9. Ondo East/West federal constituency

APC – 38,491

PDP – 15,302