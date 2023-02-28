APC wins all Senate, 8 Reps Seats in Ondo 

Tosin Tope, Akure.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the three Senatorial seats in Ondo state in the Saturday’s National Assembly elections.
The party won in Ondo South Senatorial District with 110,665 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 65,784 votes.
In Ondo Central Senatorial District, APC won with 103,871 votes while the PDP had 74,702 votes. In Ondo North Senatorial District, APC scored 115,933 votes against PDP which got 48,842 votes.
APC also clinched eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats in the state.
The results are below.
House of Representatives
1. Owo/Ose federal Constituency
APC – 34,550
PDP – 20,865
2. Akoko South East /South West federal constituency
APC – 25,872
PDP – 18,403
3. Akure North/Akure South federal constituency
APC – 45,030
PDP – 34,059
4. Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency
PDP – 24,263
APC – 20,064
5. Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency
APC – 26,306
PDP – 22,390
6. Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency
APC – 44, 638
PDP: 21,066
7. Akoko North East/North West federal constituency
APC – 51,532
PDP – 9,014
8. Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency
APC – 36, 147
PDP – 19,167
APGA – 6,592
9. Ondo East/West federal constituency
APC – 38,491
PDP – 15,302