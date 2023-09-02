APC will establish institute of progressive study – Ganduje

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says the party has concluded plans to open functional offices in all…

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje says the party has concluded plans to open functional offices in all the 8,813 wards across the country, and establish an Institute for Progressive Study.

Ganduje spoke on Sturday during the inauguration of the party’s national campaign council for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

He said, “I will like to call on all party members and stakeholders to rally round our candidate so that our party will succeed. By so doing, all the legacy projects would be sustained and there will be continuation in governance. As a party, we are committed to working hard individually and collectively to realise these goals and objectives.

“It is pertinent to also note that we have initiated and concluded plans to structure our party into a truly grassroots progressive party by opening full-fledged and functional offices in all the 8,813 wards in Nigeria.

“This is to enable our members across the country to have both a symbolic representation of our party in their neighbourhood and, a place for active interaction between and among members on one hand, and members and leadership at different tiers of government on the other hand.

“In addition, our vision is to institutionalise the progressive ideology in the body polity of our country. We indeed believe that progressivism as a political ideology can be deployed to improve the lives of millions of our compatriots and improve our society through appropriate political action and social reform based on advancement in Science, Technology, Economic Development and Social Organisation. To crystalise this vision, we are at the concluding stage of establishing a National Institute of Progressive Study.”

The inauguration was attended by six governors of Kogi, Ogun, Lagos, Niger, Benue and Kwara States. Also in attendance were former governors, Senators and many other party stalwarts across the country.

