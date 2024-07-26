APC Vice Chairman Mourns Iwuanyanwu

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East,Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has expressed sorrow over the death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-…

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East,Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has expressed sorrow over the death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President- General of Ohanaeze NdiIgbo.

In a statement, Arodiogbu described Iwuanyanwu as a distinguished statesman whose passing has plunged Igbo land into mourning.

He lauded Iwuanyanwu for his contributions across various fields, including politics, business, publishing, and sports, noting that his impact was profound and far-reaching.

He also extended condolences to Iwuanyanwu’s family, Ohanaeze NdiIgbo, Governor Hope Uzodinma, and the people of Imo State.

Part of the statement read: “Just as we were celebrating the passage of the South East Development Commission Bill into law, Igbo land has been thrown into another round of mourning as one of our finest statesmen, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu ‘Ahaejiagamba’ , astute politician, businessman,. publisher, philanthropist and pillar of sports has just departed this sinful world.

“I received the news with shock as it didn’t dawn on any of us that the President General of the pan Igbo group, Ohanaeze NdiIgbo was sick as he had actively participated in a number of activities of which we benefited from his wise counsel and immense wealth of experience, we will surely miss the towering statesman who’s presence awed many.

“His many forays into politics, business and sports benefitted the nation and NdiIgbo. In both politics and publishing he gave NdiIgbo a voice and a platform in which we could promote and protect our interests as a zone. Even in sports, his football club, Iwuanyanwu National won so many laurels for the country, even today with the state government taking over the club , Heartland Football Club is still a part of the legacy of Chief Iwuanyanwu.”