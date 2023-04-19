APC vice chair gives Adamu 7-day ultimatum to convene NEC meeting

The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has given the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu one…

The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has given the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu one week to commence the process of convening the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

In an open letter addressed to Adamu and dated April 19, 2023, Lukman said the meeting should be convened to discuss critical issues affecting the party before the May 29 hand over date.

Lukman who is a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) said he would take a legal action against Adamu if he fails to comply with his demand.

In the letter titled, “Restoring constitutional order in APC not negotiable” the APC vice chairman said,

“I make this an open letter because it is about campaigning to return the APC to its foundation, which requires that we mobilise all like-minded party leaders and members in this crusade to restore constitutional order in the APC.

“As a person, I have concluded that everything must be done to compel you to respect the constitution of our party and manage its affairs based on the requirements of our constitution and not your personal discretion.

“Therefore, by this open letter, I am serving you notice of one week from today, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 to take all the appropriate steps required to convene an NEC meeting before May 29, 2023, wherein all the issues bordering on the management of smooth transition between the outgoing government of President Buhari and the incoming government of President Asiwaju Tinubu can be considered.

“If by the end of this one-week notice, no action is taken to convene a NEC meeting as the first step to restoring constitutional order in APC, I will not hesitate to take further actions, including approaching our courts to enforce compliance with the provisions of our party’s constitution under your leadership.”