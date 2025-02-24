APC to welcome senior NNPP officials, legislators – Ganduje

Barau empowers Kano political leaders with vehicles, motorcycles

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has revealed that the party is set to welcome high-profile defections from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which he described as a “dying party.”

Ganduje made this statement yesterday during the distribution of 63 vehicles and 1,137 motorcycles to APC local government and ward chairmen across Kano State. The initiative, aimed at strengthening the party and empowering its members, was sponsored by Deputy Senate President and Kano North Senatorial District representative, Senator Barau Jibrin.

“This empowerment programme is not just for APC members but for the people of Kano. It will improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities,” Ganduje said.

Each APC local government chairman is set to receive a vehicle, while ward chairmen across the state’s 484 wards will be given motorcycles. Due to logistical constraints, allocation letters were distributed at the event, with beneficiaries instructed to collect their items later.

Ganduje commended party members for their loyalty and expressed confidence that many senior officials, legislators, and senators from NNPP would soon defect to the APC.

“Thousands are joining our great party. Soon, we will officially welcome several senior figures from that dying party,” he declared.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, citing economic reforms leading to a reduction in fuel prices, lower food costs, and the appreciation of the Naira.

Senator Barau Jibrin, speaking earlier, described the initiative as the beginning of a larger empowerment programme aimed at benefiting various segments of society.

“This is a mega programme starting with our party leaders. By providing them with vehicles and motorcycles, we are improving their livelihoods and creating jobs,” he said.

Jibrin emphasised that beneficiaries would use the vehicles not only for personal use but also to generate employment. He assured that future phases would target youth, traders, and farmers.

“We will not leave anyone behind. This is just the beginning,” he added, pledging continued support for Kano and Nigeria.