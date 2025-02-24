APC to welcome senior NNPP officials, legislators – Ganduje

Barau empowers Kano political leaders with vehicles, motorcycles
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has revealed that the party is set to welcome high-profile defections from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which he described as a “dying party.”
Ganduje made this statement yesterday during the distribution of 63 vehicles and 1,137 motorcycles to APC local government and ward chairmen across Kano State. The initiative, aimed at strengthening the party and empowering its members, was sponsored by Deputy Senate President and Kano North Senatorial District representative, Senator Barau Jibrin.
“This empowerment programme is not just for APC members but for the people of Kano. It will improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities,” Ganduje said.
Each APC local government chairman is set to receive a vehicle, while ward chairmen across the state’s 484 wards will be given motorcycles. Due to logistical constraints, allocation letters were distributed at the event, with beneficiaries instructed to collect their items later.
Ganduje commended party members for their loyalty and expressed confidence that many senior officials, legislators, and senators from NNPP would soon defect to the APC.
“Thousands are joining our great party. Soon, we will officially welcome several senior figures from that dying party,” he declared.
He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, citing economic reforms leading to a reduction in fuel prices, lower food costs, and the appreciation of the Naira.
Senator Barau Jibrin, speaking earlier, described the initiative as the beginning of a larger empowerment programme aimed at benefiting various segments of society.
“This is a mega programme starting with our party leaders. By providing them with vehicles and motorcycles, we are improving their livelihoods and creating jobs,” he said.
Jibrin emphasised that beneficiaries would use the vehicles not only for personal use but also to generate employment. He assured that future phases would target youth, traders, and farmers.
“We will not leave anyone behind. This is just the beginning,” he added, pledging continued support for Kano and Nigeria.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.