APC to probe Goje over alleged anti-party activities

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, constituted a five-member committee to probe Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje over alleged anti-party activities.

Addressing newsmen shortly after inaugurating the committee in Kashere town of Akko Local Government Area of the state, APC Ward Chairman in Kashere, Tanimu Abdullahi, said the party is suspecting that Goje connived with the opposition during the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections.

He said the committee would investigate the involvement of Goje, who is a former governor of the state and a serving senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, in anti-party activities.

He said they were aware that Senator Goje directed some party members loyal to him to vote for a different party other than the APC.

The ward chairman alleged that Goje also gave out money to influence votes against the party during the election, “an action aimed at making the APC lose in the last election.”

He alleged that Goje and his supporters were suspected to have assisted an opposition party in the state during the just concluded governorship election.

Abdullahi added that the committee to chaired by the ward party Secretary, Isyaku Ahmed Isa, was given two weeks to present a report for appropriate action against Goje, “if he is found guilty.”

He added, “Although the APC has won the presidential election, the governorship election, and most of the state Assembly seats, we would have performed better but for Goje’s anti-party activities.

“It is unfortunate that Senator Danjuma Goje and his supporters engaged in anti-party activities, and we are all witnesses. But the committee was inaugurated in compliance with the party’s constitution, which provided for fairness and justice,” he said.

However, an associate of Senator Goje, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, described the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

He said if losing a polling unit is what constituted an anti-party activity, “then Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya should also be investigated.”

He said, “It is on record that Governor Yahaya failed to deliver the state to the APC in the last presidential election. In fact, he failed to deliver even his polling unit, political ward, local government, and his senatorial district.”

The associate, therefore, called for another committee to also investigate the governor to find out why he failed to deliver the state to his party in the presidential election, “but surprisingly won his own re-election bid.”