APC to Fubara: Your budget presentation to 5-member Assembly illegal

The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Tony Okocha, has said the presentation of 2025 Appropriation Bill to pro Fubara 5-member Rivers State House of Assembly is illegal and in violation of court rulings as well as established governance protocols.

Okocha, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the governor’s actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law and judicial pronouncement.

He said the January 2024 ruling by Justice Omotosho, which mandated that budgets must be presented to the legislative arm led by Martins Amaewhule was recognised by law.

SPONSOR AD

“It is unimaginable and unthinkable that a governor with such a rich background in finance and governance would choose to sidestep legal processes. The Assembly has 30 functional members, yet the budget was presented in a setting that courts have described as illegitimate,” he said.

Chief Okocha further criticised the governor’s leadership style, labelling it divisive and confrontational.

He said he foresaw escalating political tensions in 2025, accusing the governor of stoking hostilities rather than fostering reconciliation.

“I expected the governor to use the new year to extend an olive branch and promote peace, but instead, he continues to fuel the flames of division,” Okocha stated.

He said 27 Assembly members had failed to defect to the APC, noting that none of them registered with the party, as they reaffirmed their allegiance to the PDP.

“As far as membership is concerned, they remain PDP members. I lost that bid, but my focus remains on progress, not on joining the governor’s journey to self-destruction,” he added.

Governor Fubara on Tuesday presented N1.8trillion budget to Victor Oko-Jumbo led 5 member Assembly.