APC Suspends Jimoh Ibrahim Over ‘Anti-party’ Activities

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has suspended Jimoh Ibrahim, who is representing Ondo south senatorial district of the state in the…

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has suspended Jimoh Ibrahim, who is representing Ondo south senatorial district of the state in the national assembly, over “anti-party activities.”

Ibrahim was suspended by 16 members of the APC executive from his Igbotako ward II, in Okitipupa local government area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the senator’s suspension came after he challenged the party’s primary which produced incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate for the forthcoming election.

He had after the primary held in the 18 local government areas of the state, described the exercise as a “mega fraud”, saying no election held in the state.

Ibrahim, who was among the fifteen guber aspirants of the ruling APC that participated in the primary had headed to the court to challenge the process, demanding a cancellation and its fresh conduct.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibraham’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his and party’s activities.

“As such We have resolved in take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution, the ward executive said in their letter.

They alleged that Ibrahim had advised his supporters in Igbotako to leave the APC and join the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP).

“Additionally he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters on igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them. Senator Ibrahim has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets

“For emphasis, Senator Jimush Ibrahim Folorunso has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect, and he is hereby prohibited from participating in any APC activities nationwide,” the letter further read.

A spokesperson for the Ondo senator, Banji Okuomo, said he was yet to see the suspension letter from the ward executive members.