APC suspends Aregbesola over alleged anti-party activities

The Osun Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past Minister of Interior, over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension is contained in a letter signed by Tajudeen Lawal and Alao Kamoru, the party’s Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The letter was addressed to the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, with a copy made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The letter said the suspension of Aregbesola was as a result of the allegations of anti-party activities against him by the executive committee of the party in Ilesa East Local Government area.

It said the State Executive Council (SEC) of the party, after reviewing the allegations and in accordance with Article 21(3)(vi)(c) of the party constitution, suspended Aregbesola pending the outcome of an investigation by a disciplinary committee.

The letter said that the SEC had constituted a disciplinary committee to investigate and provide Aregbesola with the opportunity to respond to the allegations deemed to be in violation of Article 21(2) of the party’s constitution.

It said the allegations include; factionalisation of the party with the creation of splinter groups such as the Omoluabi caucus, creation of parallel organs within the party, working with the opposition parties, public outburst against leaders of the party, including the President Bola Tinubu.

Others are; refusal to show up or support any party activities in the state and refusal to vote for the party since 2019 general elections.

The letter said that the disciplinary committee would submit its findings and recommendations to SEC within 14 days.

“The disciplinary committee in pursuant to Article 21(3) will formally communicate this resolution to Aregbesola and inform him of his right to appear before it to defend himself against the allegations.

“SEC wishes to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to maintaining party discipline in Osun

” We, therefore, urge our members to refrain from any activities that will negatively impact the integrity, unity and electoral fortune of the APC in the state.

“The party will not hesitate to activate necessary disciplinary action against members who are found to have violated d the party’s constitution and engaging in anti-party activities,” it said. (NAN)