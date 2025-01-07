APC suffocating opposition voices – Atiku 

He added that Obi’s assessment of the current administration are “ridiculous and deceptive” and that the politician has no legacy in Anambra after governing the state for eight years.

Weighing in, Atiku in a statement via X on Tuesday said the development serves “as a disturbing emblem of the current administration’s unsettling strategy in addressing opposition figures.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the last election said the “threat against Obi, coupled with the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, a prominent voice of dissent and others, signals a worrisome shift towards an authoritarian governance model, where the rights of opposition voices are being suffocated.”

While calling on the ruling party to apologize to Nigerians and Obi over the comment, he pointed out that the choice of words used by the APC spokesperson, “particularly the ominous suggestion that Obi has “crossed the line,” reveals an alarming disdain for democratic principles.

Such language, he said has no place in a free society where civil discourse and engagement should reign supreme.

“A true democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas, where the criticisms and contributions of opposition leaders, like Peter Obi, are seen as vital for the betterment of governance and the promotion of public accountability.

“It is not merely the right, but the solemn duty of a democratic government to listen attentively to the voices of its critics, to engage in meaningful dialogue, and to allow space for the articulation of alternative viewpoints. Instead, we are faced with a chilling threat that suggests Obi must “be ready for whatever comes his way.” What, exactly, does Mr. Morka imply by this? It is imperative that the ruling party provides clarity on this disturbing insinuation.

“Equally troubling is the crude and disparaging manner in which the APC spokesperson has framed Peter Obi’s calls for constructive engagement, likening them to a lawless Wild West scenario. Such reckless and derogatory expressions cannot be tolerated, and it is incumbent upon the APC to issue a formal apology to Obi and the Nigerian people for such disgraceful language,” he said.