APC Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence In Tinubu, Uba Sani

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, for their “exemplary leadership and pro-people policies”.

A statement signed by the State Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate on Friday, stated that the stakeholders gave the endorsement at a meeting which held at the Kaduna State Liaison office in Abuja last Thursday.

Malam Yahaya disclosed that the meeting was chaired by Governor Uba Sani, the leader of APC in Kaduna State, and was attended by Rt. Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker, House of Representative and former Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero.

According to the State Secretary, the meeting reviewed the outcome of the recent zonal and state meetings, welcomed new members and returnees to the party, as well as appraised ‘’the performance of the APC administration both at the Federal and State levels.’’

The stakeholders also resolved that caucus meetings should be held at zonal, local government, and ward levels before the second anniversary of the APC-led administration, ‘’where new members and returnees will be introduced’’

The meeting also directed that ‘’relevant stakeholders should open or reinvigorate party offices in wards, local government areas, and zonal levels within the next three months.’’

The State Secretary disclosed that Honourable Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the National Vice Chairman (North West Zone) of the APC, Honourable Garba Datti Muhammad (Babawo) and the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Dahiru Liman, attended the meeting.

According to him, Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Henry Magaji; Majority Leader, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Munira Tanimu; the Chairman, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Malam Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar; and the Chairman, Public Complaint Commission, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar were at the meeting.

Also, Malam Lawal Samaila Abdullahi Yakawada, Chairman North West Development Commission, Senators Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Comrade Shehu Sani and Senator Danjuma Tela La’ah were present at the meeting.

The statement further said that the Honorary Adviser to the Governor, Mal. Abdulmumini Aminu Zaria, Hon. Sani Mahmud Shaaban, the APC State Chairman, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (Rtd) and the State Secretary, Hon. Yahaya Baba Pate, were at the meeting.

The statement also mentioned Organising Secretary, Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai; the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu Mayere; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mal. Sani Liman Kila; Commissioner of Education and Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) as being part of the meeting.

Hon. Ahmed Munir, Hon. Gabriel Zock Har, Hon. Amos Magaji Gwamna, Hon. Jamilu Abubakar Albani, Hon. Ado Dogo Audu, Hon. S.L. Giwa, Hon. Donatus Matthew, Hon. Samaila Suleiman, Hon. Mukhtar Zakari Isah, Alh. Bashir Abubakar Alhaji, Hon. Ben Kure, Chief Anthony Hassan (Dokajen Jaba), and Hon. Atiku Sankey, all attended the stakeholders meeting.