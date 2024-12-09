APC sets up committee to probe Rivers Secretariat bombing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has set up a nine-man committee to investigate the bombing of its secretariat in the state.

The party secretariat was bombed in the early hours of October 5, 2024, the day the local government election was held in the state.

The APC Chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, announced the setting up of the committee while briefing journalists shortly after a meeting of the newly-elected state executive members of the party at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Monday.

SPONSOR AD

Okocha stated that the committee would be headed by the party’s Legal Adviser, Kelechi Nwuzi, saying that panel is expected to submit its report to the party within one month.

Okocha noted that the panel is to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the bombing, which was the second time the incident would occur at the secretariat.

“So for this meeting, my colleagues have asked that we address you, to let you know that the governor has proven that APC can go to hell. But as a party, we will not go to hell.

“The essence of government is the protection of lives and property. We are here to tell Nigerians that we are still pained by the heinous and dastardly activities of people we do not know,” he said.

Okocha, while reiterating the importance of the resumption of production at the Port Harcourt refinery, stated that with the current exchange rate of the naira to the dollar, it will boost the economic well-being of the country.

He, therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to always come to the aid of the party in the state when the need arises and commended him for his laudable policies geared towards leading Nigeria out of its economic woes.