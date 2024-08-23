APC seeks end to Benue crisis, splits caretaker c’ttee between Akume, Gov Alia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat has moved to resolve the leadership crisis within its Benue State chapter by forming a caretaker committee that…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat has moved to resolve the leadership crisis within its Benue State chapter by forming a caretaker committee that includes members from both rival factions.

Daily Trust reports that since January, the Benue APC has been operating under dual leadership, with separate secretariats in Makurdi.

One faction, led by Benjamin Omakolo, is backed by Governor Hyacinth Alia, while another, led by Austin Agada, has the support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. Agada’s faction, which took office in 2022 after an election and renovated the APC secretariat, played a key role in bringing the party to power before internal disputes split the members.

But with the dissolution of excos on Wednesday by the APC’s national leadership and the inauguration of a seven-member caretaker committee, observers believe the crisis may be heading towards the end, especially with the incorporation of loyalists from both Governor Alia and Akume’s factions.

It was gathered that Governor Alia selected the chairman and three other members, while Senator Akume appointed the secretary and two additional members.

However, the decision has not been well received by Agada’s faction, which secured a court injunction to prevent the removal of its executive, calling the dissolution illegal and unconstitutional.

The faction’s State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, urged party members to disregard the dissolution, stating that it violates a subsisting court order that protects the current executive’s tenure until the court reaches a final decision.