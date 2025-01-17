APC reclaims secretariat from PDP in Edo

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reclaimed its secretariat on Airport Road, Benin City, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The building, which originally served as the APC secretariat, was taken over by the PDP after Governor Godwin Obaseki defected to the party in 2020 following his disqualification from contesting the governorship election under the APC.

Speaking after the takeover, the APC state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, stated that the property legally belongs to the APC, which had renewed its lease for seven years before the PDP, with Governor Obaseki’s influence, forcefully occupied it.

“About four years ago, APC made a concerted effort to extend the lease on this building, which has always been the APC’s office. If you search on Google, it still shows the APC’s secretariat,” Tenebe said.

He explained that the APC’s national office had facilitated the renewal of the lease by providing funds to secure the property for an extended period.

However, Tenebe recounted that when Governor Obaseki defected to the PDP, the secretariat was seized through what he described as “military tactics.” He alleged that PDP members destroyed APC property, confiscated vehicles, and evicted APC members.

“At that time, we complained to the Inspector General of Police, who supported our case and directed that we should reclaim the secretariat. Unfortunately, the then Commissioner of Police in Edo State, under the influence of Governor Obaseki, denied us access,” he added.

Tenebe, who was the APC deputy chairman at the time, said reclaiming the secretariat was a priority when he assumed office as chairman. He also pledged to resist any attempt by any group or individual to displace the APC from the property or any of its assets.

“Our focus is to redress all the wrongs committed by the PDP and Governor Obaseki,” he stated.

When contacted for a response, PDP caretaker committee spokesperson Chris Nehikhare promised to issue a statement but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.