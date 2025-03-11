APC pushes for Fubara’s sack as Assembly goes after electoral commission boss

The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Tony Okocha, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to resign or face impeachment, accusing him of multiple impeachable offenses.

Okocha also dismissed the governor’s invitation to the Martins Amaewhule-led state assembly as a “Greek gift.”

In a letter dated March 9, Governor Fubara invited the lawmakers to a meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt, after the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the 27 lawmakers, who are loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, demanding the presentation of the 2025 budget.

According to the invitation letter, the meeting’s agenda included clearing the backlog of lawmakers’ allowances, securing a suitable legislative venue and discussing the budget. However, Okocha, speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday, dismissed the meeting as inconsequential and criticised the governor’s leadership.

He questioned why the invitation letter was signed by the SSG instead of the governor himself, calling it an “aberration.”

“The options before Fubara are two: he should honourably resign or be impeached because he has run the state aground and disrespected Mr President,” Okocha asserted, adding that the Supreme Court’s findings alone provided grounds for impeachment.

He warned that the governor’s continued stay in office could lead to political instability, stating, “He is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder, and with a little spark, he will explode.”

Fubara calls for peace

In response, the Commissioner for Information, Joseph Johnson, dismissed Okocha’s comments, saying he was not worthy of a government response.

“You and I were here when he said he would ask his party members in the state House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor, only to later recant. He is not a man of his words,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has assured his supporters that despite political tensions, Rivers State would emerge stronger. Speaking at the inauguration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom, he urged citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“Our concern is not for personal gain but for the well-being of Rivers State. We will not support evil, but I will not encourage disobedience or violence,” Fubara stated.

Assembly issues warrant for electoral commission boss

In a related development, the State House of Assembly has issued a warrant of arrest for the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd).

At its plenary on Monday, Speaker Amaewhule issued the warrant after the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum for Justice Enebeli to explain the conduct of the October 5, 2024, local government elections in the state.

Following a Supreme Court ruling that annulled that election, Enebeli had scheduled a fresh poll for August 9.