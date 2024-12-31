APC, PDP, SDP, 7 others to participate in Ondo LG poll

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has said a total of 10 political parties would participate in the local government election slated for January 10, 2025 in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the development is coming after ODIEC rescheduled the council election in the state for the 4th time.

Tunde Adeleye, ODIEC’s commissioner in charge of Media and Information Technology, disclosed the names of the political parties in a statement on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

He listed the parties as: the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action People’s Party (APP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Democratic Party(ADP).

Mr Adeleye said the political parties would contest the chairmanship and councillorship seats in all the 18 local government areas and 203 political wards of the state.

“At the end of the screening exercise that took place at the ODIEC HQ last Friday, 10 political parties were cleared to take part in the election for the chairmanship position in the 18 local government areas and councillorship position in the 203 wards of the state,” he said.

Mr Adeleye explained that the release became necessary after the state electoral body had fixed the council election for January 10, 2025.