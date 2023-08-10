APC not IDP camp for politicians who have lost out, Oshiomhole mocks Edo dep gov

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC is not an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp that accommodates poticians who have lost…

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC is not an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp that accommodates poticians who have lost out in their party.

Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said this in Benin when he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

The former Edo State governor, who was responding to the alleged move by Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu to defect to APC, said the party was happy in opposition in the state.

He said, “To say that somebody wants to run to APC; APC is not a rehabilitation centre. We, in APC, are satisfied with the way we are, we are happy in opposition. We are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. There is no Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp in APC. My advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.

ECOWAS orders activation of military force against Niger

Niger Coup: What Tinubu told ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

“I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal. I was here, I was unable to support my deputy to succeed me. But my deputy never took me to court and if there are people who profit only from crisis, they cannot have my support.

“I also do understand, regardless of what anybody will say, I come from one of the clans from my local government area, and even base on the principle of fairness, it will be nice if only my clan produce governors.

“But I know Nigeria doesn’t work that way. There are those sentiments that people feel that at the level of development, everything should go round. I pray that God is able to help us to have peace.”

Earlier, Oshiomhole eulogized the sterling quality of the late Edebiri saying that he (Edebiri) took him as his son who always sought his advice.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...