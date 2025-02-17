APC, NNPP in verbal war over ‘shadow govt’ in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has engaged in war of words with the Patriotic Volunteers, a group within the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, over the announcement made by the APC group to form what it termed as “shadow government” to checkmate the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a statement issued as a counter to the group’s announcement, and signed by the state commissioner for Information Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya, the state government described the group’s intention to form a shadow government in the state as not only a desperate and politically motivated scheme but also a dangerous move with serious social and legal implications for the entire state and Nigeria’s democratic system.

The commissioner said democracy does not permit anyone to lose their sense of judgment simply because they have lost relevance within their party’s political structure, adding that the right to freedom of expression does not grant anyone the liberty to make reckless statements or take actions that undermine constitutional governance and the sovereignty of an elected government.

“Let me remind these elements within the Kano APC that, in a democratic system like ours, forming a government within a government is entirely illegal and unconstitutional. A shadow government, as practiced in the United Kingdom, exists within a parliamentary system where opposition parties appoint “shadow ministers” to scrutinize the ruling government. However, Nigeria operates a presidential system, which neither recognizes nor supports such a structure outside the institutional framework of the law,” he said.

The group under the its national President of the group and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, had revealed a plan to form a shadow government apparatus that will effectively put an eye on the state government’s activities..

According to him, the group is planning to assign its members to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to monitor their activities and make “constructive” criticism that would prompt the government to do the needful.

“This is what is obtainable in the UK where we see opposition parties form the shadow government to checkmate the incumbent one. We are going to replicate it in Kano by assigning our members at MDAs to monitor the activities there and come up with a report. We are committed to doing this, because what we want is a better Kano for all,” he said.