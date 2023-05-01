APC legal adviser demands Lukman’s expulsion

The National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq Esq., has written the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, demanding…

The National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq Esq., has written the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, demanding the expulsion of the national vice chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

Sources in the party confirmed to our correspondent yesterday that the issue would be discussed at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) slated for this week.

Lukman had given Adamu a 7-day ultimatum to commence the process of convening a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the second highest decision-making organ of the party or risk legal action.

After the 7 days, he filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja through his counsel, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, Esq., and listed the APC, Adamu, the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

In the letter dated April 28th, 2023, the legal adviser, El-Marzuq, said Lukman should be expelled for taking legal action against the party, arguing that the matter is strictly an internal affair of the party.

The APC legal adviser said, “A cursory look at Article 25.2 (i) of the party’s constitution would reveal that it is not mandatory to convene a meeting of the NEC every quarter as postulated by the plaintiff; rather it is at the discretion of the NWC or at the request in writing by one-third of the members of the NEC.

When contacted, Lukman said, “My simple reaction is that I hope this will be tabled at the NWC meeting because it’s only then it will become a threat; for now, the memo is just an opinion of the legal adviser, but I will react to it at the appropriate time.”