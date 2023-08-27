APC Leader: Some people believe Tinubu achieved what Awolowo couldn’t

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a former House of Representatives member and Commissioner of Commerce in Lagos State, has said some persons believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a former House of Representatives member and Commissioner of Commerce in Lagos State, has said some persons believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieved more than Obafemi Awolowo in terms of uniting the North and South.

The late Awolowo founded the Yoruba nationalist group, Egbe Omo Oduduwa, and first Premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system, from 1952 to 1959.

He was the official leader of the opposition in the federal parliament during the time of Sir Tafawa Balewa as Prime minister.

Many politicians who describe themselves as progressives, especially from the southern part of the country, trace their political ascendancy to Awolowo.

But in an interview with Daily Trust, Olusi, who is a prominent figure in Lagos politics and a political contemporary of the president and chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) — a group of elders with huge influence in Lagos politics, drew a comparison between Awolowo and Tinubu.

“He (Tinubu) is a good organiser, he was able to bring other parts of the country together in the APC and in ensuring the success of our former president, Buhari.

“And I have seen people who have said Bola achieved what our father, late Obafemi Awolowo could not achieve, in the sense that Chief Awolowo wanted the North and the Yoruba people to work together for the advancement of our country. And we have been able to achieve that in the APC.”

He also went down memory lane, narrating how Tinubu rendered financial support to politicians even before venturing into politics.

Olusi also described the former Lagos governor as a good organizer who was able to facilitate the formation of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I became the chairman of a party in Lagos in the days of the SDP, and by that posture, the national vice chairman of the party. It was during this period I came to know President Bola.”

“I have known him as a junior brother. You see, Bola is ready to support people, Bola is ready to spare his money, you know the surest foundation in our society, in Africa, is money, it is funds.

“Most people are poor and those who are not poor don’t want to risk their money in politics, where the profit is not sure. When we requested financial assistance from Bola, he gave that assistance readily; we asked for more, he gave it and it was at that stage, the best course of action for us was to make this “aburo” a politician,” he said.

