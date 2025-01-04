APC knocks PDP over comment on Kaduna Senator’s attempted assassination

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from tarnishing its reputation with unverified claims and unfounded propaganda.

In a statement issued by the State Secretary, Alhaji Yahaya Baba Pate on Friday, the APC advised the PDP to “strive to fulfil its role as a constructive opposition party.’’

The statement was reacting to the alleged assassination attempt of Senator Lawal Adamu Usman who represents Kaduna Central at the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly.

The PDP had earlier accused APC of complicity in the alleged assassination attempt, which the ruling party condemned, describing it as an unfounded accusation which were “both false and absurd.’’

According to the APC, the Kaduna Police Command has “revealed that Senator Lawal Adamu Usman has neither filed a formal complaint nor cooperated with ongoing investigations.’’

“Despite repeated attempts by the police to reach him, he remains unresponsive. It is, therefore, baffling how the PDP arrived at its baseless conclusion implicating the APC in this alleged incident,’’ the party argued.

The statement further called on Senator Usman and the PDP to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

“Failure to do so would lend credence to suspicions that the alleged assassination attempt is nothing more than a fabrication aimed at maligning the APC, creating unnecessary tension, and derailing the peace and progress currently enjoyed in Kaduna State.

“The APC strongly suspects that certain conflict entrepreneurs are using the PDP to disrupt the remarkable strides achieved under the peace initiatives of Senator Uba Sani’s people-focused and inclusive administration,’’ the statement added.

The ruling party noted that “the PDP in Kaduna State has developed a troubling reputation for issuing ill-conceived and patently false statements, undermining the seriousness of public discourse.

“This reckless behavior highlights the party’s deteriorating standards, with critical matters being handled without due diligence or proper scrutiny.””Kaduna State remains on a path of growth and stability, and no amount of false narratives or orchestrated incidents will derail this progress,” the statement added.

APC maintained that the Senator Uba Sani administration “remains firmly focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kaduna State in an atmosphere of peace and stability.’’

“As our governor, Senator Uba Sani, has declared, 2025 is our Year of Fulfilment. We will not be distracted by baseless allegations or needless provocations,’’ it added.