APC, IPAC pass vote of confidence in Ondo REC after PDP protests

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to yield to pressure to redeploy its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola, ahead of the November 16 off-cycle governorship election.

This call comes after protests primarily led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which alleged that Babalola had been colluding with APC leaders.

In a statement on Wednesday, the APC condemned the PDP’s demand for Babalola’s removal, describing it as a desperate and unfounded effort.

The party’s spokesperson, Steve Otaloro, expressed concern that the PDP was attempting to influence the electoral process by dictating who should oversee the election.

The APC emphasised that the PDP’s actions contradicted the constitutional provisions and the Electoral Act of 2022. The ruling party asserted that the electoral process is governed by established laws, not by the demands of any political party.

The APC characterised the recent protests as an attempt to undermine the integrity of the upcoming election, stating, “We urge INEC to remain impartial and resist the PDP’s pressure. Yielding to their demands would be unfair to other parties and jeopardise the electoral process.”

In a related development, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ondo has also expressed confidence in Babalola’s ability to conduct the governorship election.

At a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Akure, IPAC Chairman, Adesanya Olaoluwa refuted claims of Babalola’s alleged collusion with any political party, stating that these allegations were baseless.

Olaoluwa, accompanied by other IPAC members, reaffirmed their support, declaring, “IPAC Ondo State chapter, representing all political parties, unanimously passed a vote of confidence in REC, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola to fulfill her statutory obligations for the forthcoming election.”