APC holds gov’ship primary rerun in Benue

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party’s governorship primary rerun will hold in 137 wards in 11 local government area…

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party’s governorship primary rerun will hold in 137 wards in 11 local government area of the state today.

Chairman of the Benue State Governorship Rescheduled Primary Elections Committee, Senator Basheer Lado, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Makurdi on Thursday.

Lado, who chairs the five-man committee constituted by the national leadership of the APC with the responsibility of conducting the rerun in the state, maintained that the elections would be conducted in 137 wards of the 11 LGAs of the state.

The committee chairman who was represented by a member of the committee, Baba Liman, noted that the elections would be by direct primaries.

Lado expressed hope that the committee would announce the results of the election by midnight on Thursday.

Other members of the five-man committee for the election headed by Senator Basheer Lado are Baba Liman, Yakubu Adamu and Ahmed Attah, while Margaret Duru is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

Also, the party constituted the Rescheduled Primary Election Appeal Panel to handle any contentious issues that may arise during the election.

Chairman of the Appeal Panel is Umar Kolo, while Dr Kabir Habib and Engr Umar Ibrahim will serve as member and secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, the APC in Benue State said 12 aspirants would contest the rerun as ordered by the Appeal Court.

APC State Organising Secretary, James Ornguga, while fielding questions from newsmen in Makurdi shortly after receiving the chairman and members of the rescheduled primary elections committee at the party’s secretariat, explained that initially, 13 aspirants contested during the primary election but that one of the aspirants had defected to the Labour Party.

Austin Agada, the state Chairman of APC in Benue, who corroborated the report of the organising secretary, explained that some of the aspirants had declared their intentions to withdraw from the contest and support Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.

Agada added that even though the national secretariat of the party had accepted their decision, it requested the affected aspirants to declare their intentions to withdraw from the race in writing.