APC has lost legitimacy under Tinubu – ex-Guber candidate

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Dr. Abdulmumin Ajia, has resigned his membership of the ruling party.

In a letter to the state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Dr. Ajia cited the party’s alleged “gross incompetence” and “loss of legitimacy” under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as reasons for his resignation.

Ajia, governorship candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in Kwara during the 2019 general elections, expressed disappointment with the party’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises.

“Instead the party was visiting misery and death on Nigerians”, he added.

He called on like-minded individuals to join him in leaving the ruling party and work towards “real change” in Nigeria.

Ajia, who confirmed the development to our reporter in a telephone chat, said his recent critique of the APC leadership had sparked debate and discussion within political circles.

He added that “there is growing discontent among some party members in the state”.

Speaking on the nationwide protest against hardship in the country, Ajia, who said he was in support of the action, accused the government of insensitivity.

“I understand it does not just start today, however, there has to be a point where people would draw the line to say enough is enough.

“It’s really shameful that people in government are living large, they don’t look like people who miss one meal in a day but they keep asking commoners to continue to persevere, how come that the perseverance, sacrifice is not being shared equally.

“So I am here to show solidarity to people that believe this country can do better and has to be better for all.”

Contacted, the state chairman of APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the party could not be distracted.

According to him, “This is a free world, he came from one party to join us and he is dissatisfied again and going. We wish him all the best”, but our party is not distracted and we have prioritised the people and shown capacity.”