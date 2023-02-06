APC group to Buhari: Stop cabal from breaching North/South alliance

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the North/South Alliance have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop villa’s “cabal”…

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the North/South Alliance have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop villa’s “cabal” from breaching the alliance ahead of the February 25, presidential poll.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Convener of North/South Alliance, Alwan Hassan, said there was a grand plot by a cabal in the presidency to de-market and ensure the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not win the poll.

Recall that Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday alleged that some dark forces in the presidential villa were working against the APC presidential candidate.

Hassan, however, said breaching the North/South Alliance that brought Buhari to power in 2015 would portend danger in 2023 to the nation’s polity and unity of the country.

He said, “We use this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Nigerians of Northern extraction and of the progressive tendency to speak up now. The North cannot be seen as a dishonourable region and completely self-centered.

“Should we fail this alliance that produced President Buhari at this time, it will be that we have failed our future and are threatening the political fortunes of millions of young Northern politicians. We call on President Buhari to wade in. We understand the grand conspiracy playing out to frustrate the transition of power to the South.”