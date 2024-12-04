APC group demands Plateau speakership for southern zone

The Coalition of Genuine Plateau South APC Youths has called on Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and the Plateau State House of Assembly to zone the speakership position to the southern part of the state in the interest of fairness, justice, and equity.

The group argued that retaining the speakership in the central zone, where the governor also hails from, undermines inclusivity. The current speaker, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, hails from Pankshin Local Government Area, which is situated in Plateau Central Senatorial Zone. He assumed the position following the sacking of all People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers from the assembly by the Appeal Court.

Before Dewan’s emergence, Moses Sule, from the southern zone, served as speaker. However, he and his deputy resigned after being sacked, paving the way for Dewan’s leadership.

In a statement signed by its leader, Ponjul Bulus, and issued in Jos on Tuesday, the group described Dewan’s continued tenure as “unfair and unjust.”

Speaking alongside other members of the coalition, Bulus said: “In our quest for good governance, we must ensure inclusiveness in the state’s governance structure. Other senatorial zones in the state have been adequately represented.”

He noted that while Governor Mutfwang is from the Plateau Central Zone and Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo hails from the Plateau North Zone, the Plateau South Senatorial Zone deserves the speakership to balance the leadership structure.

The group further emphasised that zoning the position to the southern zone would promote inclusiveness and foster sustainable development in the state.

“We appeal that the Plateau South Senatorial region be accommodated in the leadership of the State House of Assembly. Zoning the speakership to the southern zone would entrench the principle of inclusiveness necessary for the growth and development of Plateau State,” the statement added.