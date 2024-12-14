APC fixes Tuesday for youth confab on poverty reduction

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Tuesday declare open a three-day national youth conference on poverty reduction at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The conference is organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Think Tank and Intellectual Resource Centre, The Progressive Institute (TPI).

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, the Head, Media and Strategic Communication of the Institute, Wale Abideen, said the event is aimed at addressing poverty, unemployment and the skills gap in the country.

The APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the conference, themed ‘Vocational skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and challenges of development in Nigeria’, is an intervention by the APC leadership to complement the federal government’s effort at reducing unemployment, poverty and hunger, according to the statement.

The statement also quoted the Director-General of The Progressive Institute, Dr Lanre Adebayo, as saying it is a policy-driven conference to address the advanced skills sector.