APC expels Aregbesola from party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday expelled Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, over alleged anti-party activities.

A letter issued by the party’s state chapter confirmed the expulsion.

Aregbesola, who served as the Minister of Interior in the last administration, had led a faction within the APC, initially known as “The Osun Progressives,” which was later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

The letter, titled: “Allegation of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco’s Decision to You”, accused Aregbesola of violating Article 21 of the party’s constitution, which outlines disciplinary actions for members.

Part of the letter read: “At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee. Having carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations, the SEC resolved to approve your immediate expulsion from the APC.

“The decision was based on clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the party. As a result, you are no longer a member of the APC and must refrain from holding yourself out as one or acting on behalf of the party in any capacity.”

Aregbesola’s expulsion followed a meeting held on Sunday by the Omoluabi Caucus, which he presided over, where the group declared its intention to leave the APC, citing the party’s declining influence in Osun State.