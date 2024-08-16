APC dismisses claims of Ganduje’s replacement, sets Sept 12 for NEC meeting

Recognises Wike-ally as Rivers authentic chair The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that there is a plot to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that there is a plot to replace Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.

This response follows reports (not by Daily Trust) suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu planned to appoint Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, as an ambassador, ostensibly to facilitate his removal as national chairman.

These reports claimed that Ganduje’s exit would be a result of mounting pressure and accusations, including ongoing fraud charges filed by the Kano State government.

But after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the party’s deputy national secretary, Barrister Fetus Fuanter, clarified that there is no plot to oust Ganduje and that the party is unaware of any ambassadorial appointment for him.

Fuanter also announced that the APC has scheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for September 12.

This will be the first NEC gathering since Ganduje assumed the role of national chairman on August 3, 2023. The NEC is the second highest decision-making body within the party, following the national convention.

Additionally, Fuanter revealed that the APC National Caucus will convene on September 11, a day before the NEC meeting.

Regarding the ongoing crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the party, Fuanter affirmed that the APC recognises the leadership of Chief Tony Okocha, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike. He described the recent court ruling that dismissed Okocha’s leadership as an “Abuse of court processes.”

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt had on Monday removed Okocha from his leadership position, validating Emeka Beke, an ally of Rotimi Ameachi, as the legitimate head of the APC in the state. However, the APC’s NWC contends that the judgment does not affect the party because it was not named in the lawsuit. Fuanter asserted that the legal action, which involved Ganduje and national secretary Ajibola Bashiru, rather than the APC itself, was improperly conducted.