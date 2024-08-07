APC condemns attack on secretariat in Rivers

The APC in Rivers State has condemned the vandalisation of its secretariat in Port Harcourt by suspected #EndBadGovernance protesters. Hoodlums on Tuesday pulled down the…

The APC in Rivers State has condemned the vandalisation of its secretariat in Port Harcourt by suspected #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Hoodlums on Tuesday pulled down the party’s billboard and damaged the entrance gate before being repelled by security personnel.

Speaking to journalists, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, said the attack was orchestrated by vested interests fearful of the APC’s growing influence in the state and that the vandalisation was a deliberate attempt to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and turn Rivers State into a focal point of protest.

He said, “This attack was intended to silence us, but it will not stop the APC from advocating for the people of Rivers State. Just as the destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly did not halt its sessions, this attack will not prevent us from continuing our work.”

Chief Okocha further said that the vandals left a note threatening to return, which raised concerns about further attacks.

He called on the Rivers State Police Command to enhance security measures around the APC secretariat to prevent future incidents.