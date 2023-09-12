APC Chieftain Warns Governors against diverting Palliatives

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, has warned governors against diverting N5 billion earmarked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the…

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, has warned governors against diverting N5 billion earmarked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

He urged the governors to ensure that they disburse the funds received so far so as to reduce suffering in the land.

Khailani, who is the national chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN) and Director-General of Amalgamated of APC Support Groups, spoke while addressing newsmen in Kaduna.

He praised President Tinubu’s achievements, particularly the subsidy removal, and expressed optimism that Nigeria would prosper under his leadership.

Kailani acknowledged that Nigerians were facing difficulties due to the subsidy removal and urged President Tinubu to expedite palliatives and other measures to mitigate its impact.

Regarding the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment, he celebrated it as a victory for democracy and commended the judges for dismissing irregularities raised by the petitioners.

He discouraged the petitioners from pursuing the case further in the Supreme Court, suggesting they unite with President Tinubu to build a stronger nation.

He also expressed satisfaction with the fact that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, did not secure a position in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to him, prior to the former Governor’s tenure in 2015, they had all worked tirelessly for him with numerous promises that he failed to fulfill during his eight years as Governor.

