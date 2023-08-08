APC Chieftain: Obaseki struggling to Blame his Incompetence on Tinubu

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki is trying very hard…

The South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki is trying very hard to put the blame of his over seven years in power on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the governor accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the state and the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

However, in a press statement which he personally signed, the South South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC said the governor has found a convenient way of putting the blame of his government on the less than three-month-old administration of Tinubu which came into office with the roadmap of removing the burdensome fuel subsidy which has become a huge drain on the meagre revenue of the federal government.

Agbomhere said the governor had nothing substantial to show for his over seven years in office but is rather flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, such as the civil service secretariat and making it look like it is his administration’s project.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...