APC chieftain: Bullion vans at Tinubu’s house in 2019 missed their way

The organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed that the bullion vans spotted entering the residence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the party, in 2019, missed their way.

In February 2019, viral pictures on social media showed two bullion vans being driven into Tinubu’s Bourdillon residence in Lagos on the eve of the presidential election, as many people looked on, just outside the residence.

Days after, the APC presidential candidate said the money in the vans was his and not ballot papers or money for vote-buying as alleged by some Nigerians.

He had said, “Excuse me, is it my money or government money? I don’t work for the government. I am not in an agency of the government and let anyone come out to say I have collected contracts from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari or the APC in the last five years. They should prove it.

“I am on my own and I am committed to my party. So, even if I have money to spend on my premises, what is your headache? If I don’t represent any agency of government and I have money to spend, if I like, I give it to the people free of charge as long as it is not to buy votes.

But, speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, Adewale said Tinubu was joking when he said the package in the bullion vans is money.

He said, “On the matter of the bullion van, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van and the bullion van that even came missed the address to have come there.

“The bullion van didn’t move on election day. I was in that house that very day. The bullion van missed the address to have come there. It was not invited by Asiwaju or anybody.

“What he said about money being inside the bullion vans was a joke. He said that jokingly. The same way Mr Dangote said that when he wanted to authenticate and get the mindset that truly he has money; he went to cash N1 million, sat and looked at it, and returned it to the bank.”