APC Chairmanship: I’ll lay emphasis on Membership Drive, says Ganduje

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would lay emphasis on membership drive if he becomes national chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje stated this when the Youth Wing of the party under the leadership of National Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel, together with Zonal Youth Leaders and all States Youth Leaders from 36 states and Abuja, visited him.

Ganduje said he would bring forth reform to the party.

He said, “As we are getting set to work for deepening our democratic culture, we are at the same time bringing good reforms for the party for sustainable democracy and development.

“We will give emphasis to membership drive. I will introduce conflict management strategy for strengthening our dear party. States without APC governments will be given special attention. Ours is to see that, our great party caters for all its members across the country.”

Speaking on behalf of the youth wing’s leadership, Israel said, “Sir we are in total support of your nomination to become our National Chairman of the party. This is timely and reassuring for all of us and the party in general”

“Your Excellency, this development is a well thought. We are assuring you that, we will work round the clock to support your leadership at all levels of our party Sir.”

