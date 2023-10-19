APC chairman in Jigawa suspended over rape allegation

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State chapter, has suspended the party chairman at Roni Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Sale Idris, who…

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa State chapter, has suspended the party chairman at Roni Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Sale Idris, who was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by the state party chairman, Hon Aminu Sani Gumel, and made available to newsmen.

According to the letter, the allegation against Idris “contravenes the Article 21.2 (Vii) and (X) of the APC 2022 Constitution (as amended).”

The letter then directed Idris to hand over the local government party affairs to the vice chairman.

56-year-old Idris was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping his house maid.

According to the NSCDC, the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother.

“A brother of the victim reported the case at the NSCDC Roni LGA Division after the suspect refused to take the responsibility of the pregnancy. Instead, he was pressuring the family to go for abortion,” NSCDC said.

