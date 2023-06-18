APC chair urges office holders to serve well

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked those in leadership positions at all levels to serve the masses wholeheartedly.…

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has asked those in leadership positions at all levels to serve the masses wholeheartedly.

He said they should extend patronage to the people, especially the poor.

He however cautioned public and political office holders against indulging in corrupt practices to please the people.

Adamu gave the advice in an address at a grand reception for a former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Maiwalima Mohammed Sani Haruna, in Keffi.

“There is no position in which you cannot serve the masses. Neither Buhari nor Tinubu can give patronage to every citizen. Give patronage to the people but not through corrupt means. What people expect as patronage is good service delivery, provision of amenities, jobs and what will make life meaningful for them.

“Those in leadership positions must see it as a duty to patronise those who are not as privileged and as lucky as they are.”

Adamu said Haruna was being celebrated for identifying with the state and the people while in office.

On his part, Haruna said the Students Loan Bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will facilitate equal access to education by Nigerian youths.

He said the president’s decision was timely to enable the youths to learn without constraints.

But he also urged Tinubu to place priority on homegrown technology. He said only technology can ensure sustainable industrial development contained in Tinubu’s “Renew Hope Agenda.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...