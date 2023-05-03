APC can’t determine who becomes speaker of 10th NASS – Opposition Rep

The House of Representatives member-elect for AMAC/Bwari Federsl Constituency, Joshua Chinedu Obika, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot determine who becomes the next…

The House of Representatives member-elect for AMAC/Bwari Federsl Constituency, Joshua Chinedu Obika, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot determine who becomes the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Obika, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), said the opposition members would unite to make the 10th National Assembly a robust one.

The opposition parties, comprising PDP, NNPP, SDP, LP, ADC and others have the majority in the House of Representatives with 180 while APC has 178.

Two seats are pending – one in Akwa Ibom and another in Ondo states.

Minority members-elect move to produce 10th House Speaker

Agenda for INEC’s housekeeping

He said, “APC does not have what it takes to determine who becomes speaker of the 10th National Assembly because they are in the minority in the silent majority in the House of Representatives.

“The number of members from the minority has surpassed that of the APC as a political party, and the majority takes it. APC can still take the position of Speaker but that can only be determined by all of us, not by the APC as a party, because Nigerians are yearning for change.

“The 10th Assembly is made up of many political parties’ representatives; we have the APC, PDP, LP, SDP, NNPP, ADC and Accord Party.

“That shows you that Nigerians are dissatisfied with the two dominant parties and as of today, they are in the silent majority; they cannot do much. If APC zones the leadership of the House of Representatives, they will lose it.”