APC accuses Akwa Ibom gov of mismanagement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel of mismanaging the funds of Akwa Ibom State.

State Chairman of APC, Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, in a statement at the weekend, accused the governor of using state funds to build a mansion in Lagos.

He said, “Rather than grandstanding, Gov Udom ought to issue an unreserved apology to Akwa Ibom people for the orgy of financial recklessness and plundering of our common patrimony through dubious schemes and white elephant projects.

“The Udom administration has been characterised by mindless looting and brazen embezzlement of pensions, gratuities and other entitlements, a situation that has plunged our people into poverty and deprivation for nearly eight years now.

“Only recently, we were made to understand that series of payments in excess of N600bn, being refunds from the APC-led federal government, were made from the federation account to Akwa Ibom State, of which the current Udom-led administration has been unable to satisfactorily explain how the funds were used nor justify how such humongous amounts of money have been expended without the impact being felt by the people of our state.”

Contacted for reaction, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, dismissed the issues raised by the APC chairman, saying Gov Udom was focused with completion of his agenda and would not react to such issues.