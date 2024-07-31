Apapa customs command assures stakeholders of uninterrupted services ahead of protest

Authorities of the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have assured seaport users that port operations will continue despite threat by some individuals…

Authorities of the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have assured seaport users that port operations will continue despite threat by some individuals to stage a nationwide protest.

The Area Controller, Apapa Command, Babatunde Olomu, who gave the assurance, said clearing of goods and other activities would continue uninterrupted at the command despite concerns about a nationwide protest.

Addressing stakeholders in Apapa on Tuesday, Olomu emphasised the importance of rebuilding confidence among importers, exporters and other port users.

He said that customs officers would be available to facilitate legitimate trade and discharge their duties as usual, with help desks open to address inquiries.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Western Ports Police Command, Lanre Ishola, thanked Olomu for convening the meeting and pledged that the police would respect citizens’ rights at all times.

The Manager, Apapa Port, Charles Okaga, reminded attendees that the port operated 24/7 and announced that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) would sensitise shipping companies and terminal operators to maintain normal services, waiving demurrage charges for days when services were unavailable.