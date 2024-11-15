✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
AP, NRM, ADC candidates endorse Aiyedatiwa

ondo state governor, lucky aiyedatiwa
    By Tosin Tope, Akure

Three gubernatorial candidates in Ondo State have stepped down from the upcoming election and endorsed incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for Saturday’s poll.

The candidates represent the Accord Party (AP), the National Rescue Movement (NRM), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Their withdrawal, announced just a day before the election, follows an interactive event organised by the APC National Campaign Council.

The endorsement came during a visit to Governor Aiyedatiwa led by Ajibola Falaye of the Accord Party. Speaking on behalf of the three parties, Falaye commended Aiyedatiwa’s dedication to state development, highlighting his achievements in office.

Aiyedatiwa urged his supporters to intensify efforts in mobilising voters. “Let’s continue the work in our communities and ensure maximum participation in the election,” he said, stressing the importance of using permanent voter cards to vote.

 

