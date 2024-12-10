Aondofa ‘Aguero’ targets Benue Gov’s Cup Golden Boot

Teen sensation, Terngu Aondofa, popularly known as ‘Aguero’ is targeting the Highest Goal Scorer Award in the ongoing Benue Governor’s Cup.

So far, the young striker’s six goals, the highest by any player in the competition, have already propelled Konshisha Local Government Area to the quarter-finals and put him in firm command of the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Scoring at least a goal in each of the five group matches is no doubt a testament to Aondofa’s goal scoring prowess.

‘Aguero’ opened his account with a brace in the 2-0 win over Katsina-Ala LGA, scored in the 1-1 draw against Gwer West, took his tally to four goals in the 2-0 victory over Obi LGA, scored the lone goal in the victory over Otukpo LGA and was on target in the final group match against Ushongo LGA.

Therefore, Aondofa is the man to watch as Konshisha takes on Apa in the third quarter-final match this afternoon at the McCarthy Stadium Makurdi.

The striker whose dream is to be as successful as his idol, Sergio Aguero, said he wants the award but he will first work for Konshisha to move to the next stage.

“I have not hidden my ambition to win the Golden Boot Award because I know the benefits that would follow it.

“However, football is teamwork so I am not going to allow my personal interest to overshadow our collective dream which is to win the prestigious Cup.

“I know my fans want me to score in every match but I am not under pressure. Even when I don’t score directly, I assist my teammates to score. The ultimate thing is for the team to win,” said Aondofa.

After Konshisha and Apa fixture, Buruku will battle their neighbours, Katsina-Ala in the last quarter-final match at 4pm.