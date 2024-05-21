Anyone who tampers with our operations will meet with fire, Customs blows hot in Adamawa

Comptroller Odaudu Adah Salefu of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, has cautioned his men against colliding with smugglers, emphasizing that any…

Comptroller Odaudu Adah Salefu of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, has cautioned his men against colliding with smugglers, emphasizing that any officer found complicit will face severe consequences.

Salefu issued this warning at a press briefing in Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Monday, where he showcased the unit’s anti-smuggling achievements from April 19 to May 19, 2024.

The Zone D Comptroller emphasized that his team would not tolerate any sabotage, stating, “Candidness is not laziness, and anyone who tampers with our operations will meet with fire.”

He instructed his officers to deal decisively with anyone who undermines their efforts, reiterating that compromise will not be tolerated.

Salefu revealed that intelligence suggests some customs officers were colluding with smugglers, warning them to desist from such activities or face the consequences.

He emphasized that the federal operation is not at odds with the command but will not hesitate to take action against any officer found complicit.

He said the unit has made significant seizures, including 678 jerry cans of PMS, two drums of PMS (2 x 250 liters), totaling 17,580 liters with a duty-paid value of N12,750,422.40 and a cumulative DPV of N14,252,198.65, including the means of conveyance.

According to Salefu, the seizures were made possible through robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing with other customs units.

Salefu attributed the success to the unit’s resilience and commitment to enforcing customs laws, implementing government fiscal policies, and suppressing smuggling within the zone, which covers nine states, including Plateau, Nassarawa, and Benue.

He emphasized that Nigeria is a great country with a great customs department, and it is their duty to protect it from smuggling and other illicit activities.