Anyaoku leads Shehu Sani, Ozekhome, others to Tinubu over new constitution

The Patriots led by the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately institute a process of producing a new constitution for the country.

The group said the new constitution has become imperative as the existing one has no capacity to take the country to the promise land, adding that the constitution is also responsible for the prevailing situation in the country.

The group addressed State House Correspondents after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House on Friday.

Others members of the group that attended the meeting with President Tinubu were, Senator Shehu Sani, Mike Ozekhome, Labaran Maku, Senator Ben Obi, Segun Osoba, among others.

They said President Tinubu should immediately send a presidential bill to the National Assembly, so that a constituent assembly would be put in place and be mandated to produce a new Constitution that will put into consideration the plurality of the country.

The draft constitution should also be subjected to a National referendum that should give the people a new constitution, expected to tackle many of challenges in the country.

The group which said the new constitution can be put together in nine months, added that what we have presented was responsible for the challenges bedeviling the country.