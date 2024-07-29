Anti-protest campaigns heighten

State governors, top government officials, student groups, traders and other stakeholders have again called on Nigerian youths to reconsider their planned nationwide protest, scheduled to…

State governors, top government officials, student groups, traders and other stakeholders have again called on Nigerian youths to reconsider their planned nationwide protest, scheduled to begin on August 1 under the hashtag #EndBadGovernance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the organisers to cancel the protest, assuring that his administration is dedicated to addressing the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

In addition, traditional and religious leaders, as well as other prominent figures, have made similar calls, urging the youth to halt the protest and allow the government time to implement its strategies for economic improvement.

Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, National President of the National Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), warned that the protest against economic hardship could lead the country back to darker times.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Maifata said while protesting is a constitutional right, violent protests have historically been harmful to the economy.

He encouraged Nigerians to support the current administration of President Tinubu and allow time for the economic policies to take effect.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, called on Nigerian youth to shelve the planned nationwide protest scheduled to be held in August.

He said President Tinubu has provided N50bn as nano-grants of N50,000 each to 1,300 small businesses in all the 774 LGAs.

“There are many ways we can register our displeasure as youths to the government, but a protest that has the potential to snowball into destruction is not an option,” Olawande stated.

Opt for dialogue – Muslim groups, CAN

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) aligned with other stakeholders in urging those planning the nationwide protest to reconsider their plans and opt for dialogue.

In a statement by its president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, MUSWEN emphasised the importance of mutual consultation, dialogue and peaceful resolution, aligning with Islamic teachings in the Holy Qur’an.

Also, the Abuja Muslim Forum, in a statement by Abdulrazaq Ajani, Amir, and Yaqub Suleiman, General Secretary, emphasised that dialogue and persistent reminders to the government are more effective and safer methods for resolving issues.

It urged religious leaders and individuals of integrity to discourage participation in protests driven by ulterior motives and instead advocate for constructive engagement with the administration.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has joined other stakeholders in advising those planning to protest to consider alternative approaches.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, in a statement, emphasised the importance of upholding the constitutional right to peacefully protest as a fundamental aspect of democracy.

Don’t suppress protests – CISLAC

On its part, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the federal government to focus on addressing citizens’ grievances rather than trying to suppress protests.

Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of CISLAC and Head of Transparency International Nigeria, emphasised the urgent need for the government to tackle critical issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, insecurity and the erosion of institutional integrity.

Rafsanjani further advised against involving the military in domestic issues, suggesting that the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) should handle such matters.

He called for the government to set a clear timeframe for resolving pressing problems rather than focusing on suppressing protests or arresting demonstrators.

Security agencies deploy officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe and Edo State has deployed its personnel to maintain peace and order.

The security agency said the deployment is aimed at preventing any act of vandalism, or breach of public peace, and law and order.

Also, the Ondo State Police Command has directed protesters to submit details about their demonstrations, including the venue of convergence, to ensure security and prevent potential violence.

The Commissioner of Police Abayomi Oladipupo emphasised that providing these details would allow the police to arrange adequate security measures in the protest areas.

NSCDC in the state also urged religious leaders to use their platforms to appeal for peaceful protests.

Commandant Oluyemi Ibiloye assured that the NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, is committed to maintaining order and preventing anarchy during the protests.

Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara separately called for patience from the protest organisers, urging them to give President Tinubu’s administration more time to implement its programmes aimed at improving living standards and addressing economic challenges.

They emphasised that it is premature to evaluate the president’s performance through protests at this stage.

In contrast, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken a proactive approach by convening a meeting to engage with protest organisers, security stakeholders, and civil society groups.

Adeleke also tasked his team with reaching out to various civil society representatives and student bodies to discuss the current economic situation and explore possible solutions through dialogue.

Protest will disrupt businesses – Traders

Traders, marketers and shop owners across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed their opposition to the planned nationwide protests, citing concerns about potential disruptions to their businesses.

Chief Raphael Okorie, Chairman of All Chairmen and Secretaries of FCT Markets and Plazas and National Coordinator of Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), emphasised that protests often lead to attacks on businesses, resulting in significant losses for traders.

He called for understanding from FCT residents and urged them to refrain from joining the protests, advocating instead for allowing President Tinubu more time to address the issues raised by the public.

Similarly, Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, has urged young Nigerians to choose dialogue over participation in activities that could lead to anarchy.

A former minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, said no problem had been solved by agitations, urging the protest organisers to reconsider their plan.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Enugu State said they would not be part of the August nationwide protest.

At a town hall meeting in Enugu, the state capital on Sunday, the two bodies said the protest aftermath could be chaotic and lead to loss of lives and property as witnessed during the #EndSARS protests.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, enjoined the people of the South East to be patient with the government saying that it has put in place positive policies and measures that will ameliorate the problems of the people.

The President, Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), Aare Oladotun Hassan, has called on President Tinubu to issue an Executive Order to reduce fuel price to N100 per litre as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and avert the planned protest.

He also urged the president to fix all four refineries in the country to make them operate optimally.

Hassan, who spoke during a press conference organised by the National Youth Stakeholders Forum of Nigeria (NYSFN) in Abuja, said there was no need for the protest hence government should take steps to avert it.

Obi endorses protests

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship.

Speaking on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi, however, said protesters must carry out the act within the ambit of the law.

He also charged security agencies to be law-abiding, saying protest is allowed globally.

The former Anambra governor said: “Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult.”

Avoid being used to sabotage govt, NARTO warns members

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has cautioned its members against participating in actions that could undermine the federal government.

In a statement issued at the weekend in Abuja, NARTO President Yusuf Othman said the association would not support any protest led by anonymous organisers unwilling to engage in dialogue with the government.

He urged NARTO members to remain focused on their professional responsibilities and avoid being influenced by individuals with hidden agendas.

Othman acknowledged the economic hardships in the country but noted that the current administration is actively addressing these challenges.

“We recognise the economic difficulties, but we also see the administration’s sincere efforts to tackle these issues. We will not support actions that disrupt the movement of petroleum products and the haulage of goods and services,” Othman stated.

He also expressed concern that a ten-day protest, as planned by the #EndBadGovernance organisers, would severely damage the economy, which is still in a fragile state.

Othman called on NARTO members to demonstrate patriotism and patience, giving the administration time to stabilise the economy for the nation’s collective benefit.

By Philip Clement, Terkula Igidi, Zakariyya Adaramola, Abbas Jimoh, Jide Olusola, Faruk Shuaibu, Balarabe Alkassim (Abuja), Peter Moses (Lagos), Tosin Tope, (Akure), Rabilu Abubakar (Gombe), Usman A. Bello (Benin), Umar Muhammed (Lafia), Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin), Hameed Oyegbade, (Osogbo), Samuel Amah-Ugbor (Enugu), Bassey Willie (Yenagoa)