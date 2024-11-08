Anti-graft forum demands Okowa’s release from EFCC custody

The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in the “political persecution” of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the former governor of Delta State.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the forum’s chairman, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri, who is also a board member of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), referenced the viral reports about the alleged arrest and detention of Okowa on suspicions of misappropriating N1.3 trillion of Delta State funds.

He noted the EFCC’s silence on the matter, saying, “Typically, the agency makes public statements about high-profile arrests, but surprisingly, it has relied on unnamed ‘sources’ regarding this sensitive issue.”

Kpokpogri said the mention of such a large sum could be an attempt to sway public opinion against Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

He urged the EFCC to clarify its position on the case to uphold its impartiality and credibility.

“It is crucial that the EFCC protects Okowa’s fundamental rights and grants him bail on self-recognition without delay,” Kpokpogri said, warning against turning Okowa into a scapegoat or subjecting him to politically motivated prosecution.