✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Anti-graft forum demands Okowa’s release from EFCC custody

    By Faruk Shuabu

The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly engaging in the “political persecution” of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the former governor of Delta State. 

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the forum’s chairman, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri, who is also a board member of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), referenced the viral reports about the alleged arrest and detention of Okowa on suspicions of misappropriating N1.3 trillion of Delta State funds. 

He noted the EFCC’s silence on the matter, saying, “Typically, the agency makes public statements about high-profile arrests, but surprisingly, it has relied on unnamed ‘sources’ regarding this sensitive issue.” 

SPONSOR AD

Kpokpogri said the mention of such a large sum could be an attempt to sway public opinion against Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

He urged the EFCC to clarify its position on the case to uphold its impartiality and credibility. 

“It is crucial that the EFCC protects Okowa’s fundamental rights and grants him bail on self-recognition without delay,” Kpokpogri said, warning against turning Okowa into a scapegoat or subjecting him to politically motivated prosecution.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories