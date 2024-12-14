Anti-GBV law yielding results in Ogun, says first lady

First lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, says the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law is already yielding results in the state.

According to her, the law has given survivors of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) a voice, empowered communities to stand against perpetrators, and ensured that offenders face the full weight of the law.

Mrs Abiodun spoke while inaugurating a new Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Ijebu-Ode.

The SARC is an Ogun State Government initiative through the Ogun state Economic Transformation Project sponsored by the World Bank.

The governor’s wife said most cases of sexual assault on survivors were perpetrated by men, urging them to desist from harmful behaviors towards women and girls.

Abiodun noted that the first SARC, launched three years ago in Sagamu, had provided medical, legal, psychological, and social support to hundreds of survivors, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to expanding access to these vital services across the state.

“The Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law Management Committee has been instrumental in addressing numerous cases of rape, sexual assault, and child abuse. Survivors need more than just a promise of hope but justice, along with immediate care and emotional support,” she said.

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, described the initiative as a landmark step, noting that the SARC is not just a physical structure but a symbol of hope, healing, and resilience.

“It is a safe haven where survivors of sexual violence will find compassion, professional care, and the tools to reclaim their lives,” she said.

The OGSTEP Project Coordinator, Mrs. Mosunmola Owo-Odusi, explained that OGSTEP is a multi-sectoral initiative with interventions in Skills Development, Agriculture, and Public Sector Reforms, emphasizing that protecting women and addressing GBV are paramount to fostering economic development and inclusiveness.

She said “Under the OGSTEP intervention, almost 12,000 new CofOs have been issued, 43 new investment deals facilitated by the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), over 15,000 farmers trained on Business Plan Development, Climate Smart Agriculture, Good Agricultural Practices, among others.

“Over 20,000 farmers have been supported with Matching Grant, 89,970 tons of farm produce off-taked from our supported farmers, 238 public senior secondary schools in Ogun State currently participating in STEM Intensive Teaching Program with 750 STEM Educators trained, 75 companies participating in our Dual Technical Training Programme (for teachers and students from Technical Colleges) in partnership with the Ogun State Technical and Vocational Education Board (OGSTVEB).

“Over 4,000 farmers, youths and women have benefited from our Community-Based Skills Development Program, with over 17,000 beneficiaries currently in training in different trades, 60 artisan mastercraft persons currently undergoing training in automotive mechatronic, CNG Conversion and maintenance, digital and literacy skills, and many more.”