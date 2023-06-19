Anthrax disease: NAHCON cautions pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned Nigerian pilgrims to avoid the consumption of bush meat, hides (ponmo), smoked meat and others…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned Nigerian pilgrims to avoid the consumption of bush meat, hides (ponmo), smoked meat and others in view of the outbreak of anthrax disease in the West African sub region.

The NAHCON Commissioner, in charge of health Dr. Sa’id Ahmad Dumbulwa in a telephone interview said the caution was necessary in view of the trans-border trade between Ghana, Togo and Burkina Faso that had so far confirmed the outbreak of anthrax disease in some parts of their respective territories, and Nigeria.

He said, “NAHCON swiftly issued the advisory to pilgrims for fear of contact with Muslim brothers and sisters from those countries who would be taking part in this year’s Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, who though might not necessarily be infected by the disease, but for precautionary measures.”

