Anthrax disease: Lagos destroys 6 infected animals

The Lagos State Government says it has confiscated, burnt and buried six animals infected with Anthrax disease, to prevent its spread.

Mrs Olatokunbo Emokpae, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

She said the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

Emokpae said that no case of human infection had either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos.

She said human and animal surveillance activities had been stepped up.

According to her, free vaccination activities and monitoring have been intensified. NAN

