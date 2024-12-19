Antetokounmpo inspires Bucks to NBA Cup final win

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in this season’s NBA Cup final.

The mid-season tournament was introduced last year, with the semi-finals and final taking place in Las Vegas, and the Bucks became the second winners with a 97-81 victory at the T-Mobile Arena.

Antetokounmpo registered 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists before being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Damian Lillard added 23 points for the Bucks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21 points but shot just eight-for-24 in a poor shooting performance from the Western Conference leaders.

Milwaukee led 51-50 at half-time and 77-64 heading into the fourth period, with Brook Lopez scoring successive three-point jumpers to stretch their lead to 86-66.