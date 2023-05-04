…Another stabs brother for advising him to quit smoking

A 25-year-old man, Adamu Sanusi, was on Thursday arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing his brother in the chest with a…

The brother was said to have advised him to quit smoking, which he did not take kindly to.

The defendant, who resides at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, is charged with two-count of assault and causing harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28, around 7.45pm at their residence.

Leo told the court that the defendant stabbed his elder brother, Nurudeen Sanusi, in the chest with a broken bottle after a disagreement.

The prosecutor said the elder brother had advised the defendant to quit smoking and causing public disturbance, but the defendant got angry, and an altercation ensued.

“In the process, the defendant broke a bottle and stabbed his brother with it on the chest, and he was hospitalised,” he added.

Leo said the offence contravened Section 244 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, in his ruling, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

He said the sureties, who must be blood relatives to the defendant, must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna government.

He adjourned the case until June 19 for hearing. (NAN)